Condemning the state government for not being able to trace the whereabouts of two missing students since November 5, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the missing two students - Maibam Avinash and Ningthoujam Anthony called a total bandh from today's midnight till 1 PM of November 11.



Talking to media persons today afternoon the JAC spokesperson Moirangthem Sunilkumar said that the JAC have decided to extend the bandh for 24 hours more as the government gave no response to the bandh called by the JAC.

"Is the government serious about finding the two missing students who are to appear class ten examination? Why they have remained silent even after declaring the arrest of two people involved in the kidnapping of the two students? What are the follow-up actions?", Sunilkumar told media persons.



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Meanwhile, ten political parties have announced support for any form of democratic agitation by the JAC formed against the missing of two teenagers. Representatives of the ten political parties slammed the government over its inaction to find the whereabouts of the two students even though they have claimed the arrest of some people involved in the kidnapping of the two students.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were staged in various parts of the state demanding strict action to find the two missing students.

Protest demonstrations were held at - Akham, Lamdeng, Lamshang, Naoremthong, Iroishemba, Uripok, Konthoujam, Langjing Achouba, Moirang Hanuba and Meino Leirak in Imphal West district. In Imphal East, similar protests were staged at Khurai by the Meira Paibi and Club members.

The JAC said that they will hold another public meeting on November 12 at Akham football ground and will decide their future course of action.

The state home department, in the meantime, stated that two persons suspected to be involved in the abduction of these two youths were arrested and they are in judicial custody till November 17.

It may be mentioned that two students allegedly disappeared in a suspicious condition after crossing Kanglatongbi which is a Kuki-dominated area. After this missing incident, fresh tension erupted in the state.