Nagaland Christian Forum visited violent strife Manipur to offer friendship and solidarity as a neighbouring state.

The forum was welcomed by Interfaith Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony Manipur and jointly perform prayers for peace in state at Manipur Press Club in Imphal on July 6.

A joint statement signed by the vice president of Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, Fellowship of Naga Baptist Churches and Rev. Dr Wati Aier of Forum for Naga Reconciliation said that in this sad and painful time, a few of their concerned citizens from Nagaland, under the blessings of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, have travelled to Imphal, the State capital of Manipur.



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It said that they have come to offer their friendship, show their commitment to end the escalating violence and express their empathy and solidarity with the people of Manipur. They recognize the spiralling conditions are dividing neighbours, friends, and communities from each other in Manipur

Sadly, throughout their shared history, they have witnessed that violence only begets violence which only leads to more human suffering and pain, and destroys relationships with one another and the world around us. As neighbours, they ask that the people of Manipur give peace a chance and courageously end this continuing cycle of violence, it added.

The release said that they encourage to walk together for the present and future generations by talking with one another and beginning a dialogue process that connects generations and cultures to heal society.

"We believe in the reconciling work and the profound peace of the divine. This is the conviction that undergirds our visit. To this end, we offer our sincere prayers and support. May God be our help", they prayed.