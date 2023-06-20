The Joint Tribe Council (JTC) a conglomeration of Zeme Naga Council, Manipur, Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur, Rongmei Naga Council, Manipur and Inpui Union, Manipur condemn the orchestrated attack perpetrated by the Kukis by burning down a house at Leimakhong which belonged to Liangmai Naga in the strongest term.

"This violent incident of the June 18, 2023 midnight targeting the Nagas at Leimakhong despite written the words "Naga House" at the respective gates was a direct threat to our principle of neutrality over the prevailing situation in the state," said Joint Tribe Council (JTC) in a release.

Further, the Council also alleged that the targeted violent incident of torching houses had happened in front of the main Gate of the 57th Mountain Division, Army Hqrs Leimakhong where hundreds of thousands of military and central forces were stationed there.

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The council also claimed that the army and central forces remain mute spectators to the orchestrated attack perpetrated by the Kukis.

"We are convinced that these behaviours of Kukis showing scant regard to the Nagas' neutral stand by engaging willfully in wanton harassment towards the Nagas are not signs of a neighbour who intends to live in harmony with the people who have provided them shelter," added the release.

Akhon Liangmei, the victim, whose house was burnt down in Leimakhong Chingmang, shared her heartbreaking account.

"I built this house with my hard-earned money. But due to the unwanted incident last night, I am now left homeless. It is my sincere appeal to the state government to take appropriate measures to end the violence and to understand the dire situation I find myself in," she pleaded.