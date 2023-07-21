More than six thousand women across Kangpokpi district participated in a massive rally and sit-in-protest organized by the Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights (KWOHR) on July 21 at Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

The massive rally and sit-in-protest were organized against the gross human rights violation of the Kuki-Zo women and children.

The mammoth women protestors held a rally along the National Highway-2 from Brig. M Thomas Ground and proceed toward Deputy Commissioner Kangpokpi's office where leaders of the KWOHR handed over a memorandum for the Prime Minister to the DC Kangpokpi.

After handing over the memorandum, the protestors returned to Brig M Thomas ground and held a sit-in-protest till 4:00 pm in the afternoon.

In a heartbreaking moment during the sit-in-protest, a mother from Kangpokpi, Hatnu Kipgen donated her golden rings to help the Kuki-Zo rape women and encouraged the mammoth womenfolks to come forward to help them as well, wherein, the womenfolks contribute more than lakh to show solidarity towards the Kuki-Zo victim women.



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Hahat Touthang, President of KWOHR said that after the Nirbhaya rape case, the Supreme Court in 2013 defined rape committed during communal or sectarian violence as "Aggravated forms of Rape" and the culprits shall be awarded capital punishment.

Neinou, the General Secretary of KWOHR while strongly condemning the recent shocking video viral incident sought the immediate intervention of the Central Government stating that the ongoing state-sponsored program led by radical groups has displaced 54,488 people and left 142 dead, the majority of whom are Kuki-Zomi tribal civilians.

She continued that Manipur is in a dire situation with the state government complicit and inept at handling the situation.

She continued that the recent video of Kuki-Zo women disrobes, paraded naked, and raped by a violent mob as the police watched on is evidence of how unsafe we are in Manipur.

However, she added, this is not an isolated incident, what happened on May 4, 2023, at B. Phainom village in Kangpokpi district narrates a similar story across Manipur where the State government and its machinery such as the Manipur Police are complicit with the mobs.

She also pointed out that on the same day, a 22-year-old nursing student was harassed and assaulted by a mob of about 40 people and so far, over 6 rape cases have been reported, but many victims are either silenced or too afraid to speak up.

She then said that sadly no action whatsoever has been taken up in connection with the complaints filed on 12 June with the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"The human rights violation of women is a matter of great urgency and we want justice. As the internet slowly opens up, many more stories highlighting the usage of sexual violence as a weapon in this conflict are coming out on the ground", she added.

She also said that as an organization geared towards the rights of Kuki women in India, the KWOHR strongly condemns the violence meted out by the mob, especially the usage of rape and sexual violence as a means to intimidate minorities in the state.

Therefore, we demand mainly three things- firstly, the establishment of a special investigation team to be monitored by the Supreme Court to bring swift justice to all those involved in the atrocities since May 3.

Secondly, the deployment of army personnel in the buffer zones for our safety and security.

Thirdly, given that we live in a very vulnerable state, we seek the Prime Minister's support in establishing a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribes under the provisions mentioned in the Constitution of India.

She further said that we the Kuki-Zo women at KWOHR, hold unwavering trust in our PM's commitment and ability to safeguard our rights and address the issue forthwith.

The protestors during the sit-in-protest and rally shouted slogans, "We want justice", "We want Separate Administration", "Biren Singh Down Down", and "We Will Win".

They also hold placards that read, "Mother India your daughters are crying", "Valley Police mere spectators to rape", "When you tore our sister's clothes, you ripped apart our dignity, and unleased our fury", "Pur heads hunted, Our women rape, where is humanity", "Don't take our side, Hear our Story", "Thank you, everyone, who stands with us", etc.

The protestors also sang together Gospel hymns during the sit-in-protest apart from having a mass prayer for the rape victims and the Kuki-Zo people.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, CoTU, and various women organizations' leaders also spoke on the occasion.