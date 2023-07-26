The effigy of Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga was burnt down on July 26 in some places of Manipur by irate protestors for allegedly interfering in current Manipur ethnic violence.

Protestors labelled him as the “leader of narco-terrorist”.

Addressing the media, on the sidelines of the protest, one of the protestors said that Manipur has been reeling with ethnic violence for almost three months which resulted in the loss of many lives and property. Amid this situation, chief minister Zoramthanga is interfering in the conflict seems to escalate or spill over the crisis further. Such overacting nature of Mizoram CM is highly condemnable.

“The present crisis has been promoted by narco-terrorist. The state is still burning because of all such militants which state is still struggling to douse the fire. In such a situation, Mizoram CM instead of extending his support to bring peace and tranquillity, is acting in a very unwelcoming manner just like putting oil in flame. We strongly condemned such dirty behaviour of Zoramthanga,” the protestors condemned.



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Labelling him as leader of narco-terrorist, he alleged that the present crisis arises because of militant groups and Zoramthanga is directly supporting such illegal groups. As such it is not wrong to say that, Zoramthanga is a leader of narco-terrorist.

“We would like to warn Mizoram CM that it is none of your business to interfere with our present crisis. We will not spare anything that will threaten the integrity of Manipur,” she warned while stating that CM Zoram Thanga took part in a public rally in connection with the present crisis held in his state is very unfortunate.

