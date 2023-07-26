Mizoram Home Commissioner, H. Lalengmawia, has shot a letter to Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur urging him to ensure the safety and security of the Mizo community in Barak Valley in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

The home commissioner wrote to Borthakur on July 26 after taking cognizance of the All Assam Manipuri Students' Union (AAMSU) press release wherein it directed Mizos living in Barak valley to vacate at the earliest.

"As you are aware, the State of Manipur has been embroiled in unprecedented law & order scenario for the past two months. The recent viral video which displayed inhumane sexual violence against two tribal women has sparked outrage and anger across the country. Various organizations and pressure groups in the state of Mizoram have also voiced their condemnation against the incident,'' the home commissioner said in the letter.

He further said that he held a meeting with Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) after AAMSU issued a statement in response to the latter's statement and asked the Mizo community living in the Meitei areas of Barak Valley to vacate the area at the earliest time possible for their safety following the escalating anger among the Meiteis of Assam.

''In this regard, I would like to inform you that I convened a meeting with representatives of the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) in the presence of the state police authorities and senior state government officials on 22.07.2023. During the meeting, the representatives of PAMRA reported that they do not have any ill intentions with the Meitei community residing in Mizoram. The press release was issued merely as an advisory for the Meitei community to maintain caution in view of the prevailing public sentiment as a result of the recent viral video which displayed inhumane sexual violence against two tribal women which appear to have been misconstrued as a 'diktat' or 'quit notice' to Meiteis in Mizoram,'' the Home Commissioner said in the letter.

The Commissioner further said that he convened another meeting with representatives of PAMRA and the AAMSU wherein the issue was deliberated in detail.

''The leaders of the All Mizoram Manipuri Association found the clarification from PAMRA to be satisfactory. The outcome of the meeting is reflected in the press statement dated 22.07.2023 issued by the Home Department, Government of Mizoram, a copy of which is enclosed for your kind information and reference on the issue. In this regard, I request your land intervention in ensuring the safety and security of the Mizo community in Barak Valley so that no untoward incidents occur,'' he added.

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