Condemning the alleged excessive act of Assam Rifles, Meira Paibis from various places of Manipur is all set to organize a mass protest against Assam Rifles on August 7.

Addressing media in a press conference held during public meeting at Malom in Imphal West, Sharmila Naosekpam, a Meira Paibi said that all the Meira Paibis of Manipur will be organizing a mass protest on August 7 showing condemnation against alleged excessive act of Assam Rifles on civilians.

“Using of chemical weapons and brutal attacks by Assam Rifles on civilians is strongly condemnable. They are not supposed to use such weapons on the innocent people. If they want to use then use it against the Kuki militants. If such action is being repeated, state government, central government and ministry of defence should take the responsibility. We the people of Manipur will not stop to fight against excessive act of Assam Rifle,” she warned.

Recalling the recent incident of large number of people from valley heading to Bishnupur to oppose mass burial of Kuki dead body at Torbung Bangla, Naosekpam said that there was scuffle between Meira Paibi protestors and Assam Rifles. Just in the name to control the mob, Assam Rifles allegedly sprayed chemical weapons which resulted to hospitalised more than 50 women protestors in that incident. Some are still bed-ridden till date and are facing breathing problem.

She appealed womenfolk of the state to take part in the mass protest.

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