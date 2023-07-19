Meitei FAMBEI, an assembly of the adult Meitei Population has resolved to revisit Manipur's merger agreement with the Indian Union.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Tronglaobi under Bishnupur district on July 19, Thouburel (leader in the local language) of Meitei FAMBEI, Ningthouja Lancha said that the present crisis or conflict is not all about the failure of law and order but a fallout of divide and rule policy which government of India adopted intentionally in the state of Manipur from many years back.

Observing the present situation and various issues which the state encountered from time to time, there is an ardent need to strengthen Meitei society by unifying from the local level, he said.

He said that the present crisis in Manipur has brought about untold hardships and challenges. In the last three months, loss of lives and destruction of property continue. People have been rendered defenceless and helpless in the face of the Indian state's irresponsibility to safeguard citizens' rights.



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Ever since the British colonial administration and then its merger with India, Manipur has witnessed continuous degradation of its socio-economic, ecological and political system instead of flourishing as envisaged by ancestors of the state, he alleged.

He said that the government of India's timelessly failing to recognise Manipur's political issues and framing them as mere law and order problems is unfortunate. As such assembly of all adult Meitei Population, Meitei FAMBEI has all prepared to revisit the merger agreement signed with the Union of India.

He said that the challenges of Manipur don't only create from within the state but also include geo-political considerations arising out of closeness with Myanmar and China.

In this view, there is a great need to strengthen the Meitei society as a way forward to uphold Manipur, reaffirm its relationship with other kindred communities in Manipur and also to engage with other political entities.

There is an urgent need to bring back life to community living and politics to safeguard the society and future. For this, the Meitei community should rejuvenate the Leikai or Khul (a locality in the Meitei language) as a political and socio-economic space for discussion and decision-making.

Leikai/Khul represents the basic unit of Meitei's living arrangement and each Meitei belongs to one Leikai or Khul, he informed while explaining about Meitei FAMBEI.

He also said that decisions taken at the level of Leikai or Khul will be considered at a higher level. This would necessitate channelising multiple voices towards a meaningful and durable future. Therefore there is a dire need for people's assembly starting from Leikai or Khul.