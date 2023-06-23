After a high-intensity IED bomb exploded in the Kwakta area in the Bishnupur district, the Kwakta locality has set a 48 hours deadline for the miscreant groups to come forward and claim responsibility.

The decision was declared as a resolution taken after a general public meeting at Kwakta Bazar on June 22.

While speaking to media persons General Secretary of Meitei Pangal Intellectual Forum Rafi Shah said the unfortunate incident of the explosion occurred at an important bridge connecting Bishnupur district and Churchanpur district.

Four persons are injured in the incident, and the condition of two among them is said to be critical, he added.



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He further said that the explosion site, Kwakta is a Muslim-inhabited area which has become a buffer area between Churchandpur and Bishnupur districts. The said place enjoys peaceful coexistence with both communities engaged in ethnic clashes.

The local people inform that a blast at Kwakta should be seen as an attempt to disrupt the peaceful coexistence the Kwakta public enjoys with other communities. The explosion was so powerful that houses located some 200 meters away from the bridge get affected by the splinters, he informed.

Central forensic experts along with Indian Army arrived at the spot on the following day of the bomb blast and the investigation started. Bishnupur district Superintendent of police says investigations are on.

Local MLA T Shanti also arrived at the spot and he condemned the incident.