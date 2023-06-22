In the latest development to the ongoing violence in crisis-hit Mnaipur, two soldiers of Assam Rifles sustained minor injuries in a gunfight between miscreants in N Boljang, Imphal East on June 22.

According to sources, on June 21 at around 5 PM, firing occurred towards N Boljang Village, south of Kanchup in Imphal West, as Assam Rifle troops retaliated and brought the situation under control.

As per sources, the firings incident took place in the morning hours of June 22. Meanwhile, in the initial search operation, one INSAS light machine gun has also been recovered. Additional columns inducted and operations are in progress.



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Meanwhile, security forces continue to fight intermittent shooting in sensitive areas.

According to sources, a new shooting occurred on June 21 in the Kangpokpi district.

According to sources, miscreants attacked Tangnaum village, formerly known as Haraothel, under Kangchup Geljang Sub Division in Saitu Assembly Constituency of Kangpokpi district, near Leimakhong, on June 21 at around 6:00 PM.

Miscreants attacked another Kuki village, Mongneljang, in Saikul Sub Division, Kangpokpi District, around 7:30 PM, after only one and a half hours of firing in Tangnaum.