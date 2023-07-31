The Michigan-based Indian diaspora in the United States (US) has denounced the ongoing violence against the Kuki-Zomi tribes in Manipur, said an official statement on July 31.

''Indian Constitutional commitment to the principles of liberty, fraternity, and equality compels us to raise our voice against these atrocious acts of violence and oppression that have been ongoing for over three months where over 60,000 have been rendered homeless, 6200 plus houses burned, 320 plus churches burned and over 170 plus villages burned and decimated to the ground,'' the Indian diaspora said in the statement.

The members of the diaspora further said they are pained to see videos on social media of women being paraded naked, gang-raped, tortured, and executed by self-styled firing squads and more.

''There has been an internet ban for over two months, in the region and we worry that more of these videos will come out once internet connectivity is restored. India cannot call itself a democracy if it lets such genocide continue,'' the statement read further.

The diaspora further said that the principles of- liberty, fraternity, and equality – must be upheld to substantialize the foundation of a just and inclusive nation, adding, '''Today, we see those foundations being destroyed deliberately''.

''We are appalled at the apathy of the authorities, both at the state and central government level to stop this violence and protect these tribes,'' it added.

It further said that the Kuki and Zomi tribes, like many indigenous communities, have long endured historical injustices and discrimination and today, they are facing an existential threat as evidence of violence, rape, and forced displacement emerges daily.

''We demand the local State and Central Indian government to uphold the constitutional values and take immediate action to protect the lives and rights of these

tribes,'' the statement added.

It said that justice must be served, and the perpetrators of these heinous crimes must be held accountable for their actions.

''We call upon the international community and human rights organizations to join us in closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and providing support to safeguard the rights and cultural heritage of the Kuki-Zomi tribes,'' it added.

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