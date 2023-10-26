The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on Thursday.

The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban on the internet within the next few days.

The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said.

Also Read: Manipur: 1 pistol, 25 ammunition recovered in Churachandpur district, 2 arrested

Earlier on October 25, security forces seized arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Acting on variable inputs, security forces carried out search operations at a mobile check post in the fringe and vulnerable area of Churachandpur district recovered the arms and ammunition and arrested two persons from their possession.

Additionally, a total of 131 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 2232 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.