An interfaith rally appealing for the end of violence and initiatives for dialogue was taken out in the Palace compound in Imphal on July 11.

A large number of people, approximately around 500, belonging to diverse religious/faith traditions, and ethnic and spiritual communities actively participated in the rally, expressing their voices against the continuing violence, saving lives and humanity, and initiatives for dialogue.



The rally was organized by Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony, Manipur (IFPH). Five MPs from Kerala and Tamil Nadu also joined the rally to express their solidarity with the interfaith initiatives.

Addressing the media on the campus of Bal Vidya Mandir, Deben Bachaspatimayum, Convenor, IFPH, said people of all ages and sex who participated in the rally are concerned citizens of India who also represented core values of humanity across diverse religions, faiths and spiritual communities in the state.



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He further stated that the members of the interfaith forum were brought together by the history of Manipur to play a role in this warlike situation and said that the forum considered it a moral, social and historical responsibility to make a collective humble appeal to all concerns including state and non-state parties to stop the violence immediately for save humanity for the present and future children, create safe space and social infrastructures to build trust and confidence across the divides for humanitarian services to reach all who are in need and also initiate inclusive and sustained dialogue processes by using neutral and professional groups.

Stating that saving a life is greater than killing, the convenor stated the forum will take further actions in consultations and collaboration with like-minded people across India if violence continues.

