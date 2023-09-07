The All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM) raises deep concern in the interests of the students and Nagas who have been maintaining neutrality at this crucial juncture after serious observation of the ongoing situation in the state.

The Association with a serious concern for the ongoing situation in the state appealed to the state government to lift the order of internet shutdown and restore internet connectivity in the state by whitelisting the accessible websites and allowing specific and verified social media websites/apps and at specific geographical locations.



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The order of the state government suspending the internet services was promulgated on May 3, 2023, due to the ongoing ethnic violence between the KukiZo community and Meitei Community to curb the spread of rumours, videos, photos and social media comments which may further escalate the prevailing situation and deteriorate the law and order situation in the state.

In a press release, the student's body stated- "It has been more than 120 days since the internet was shut down in the state partially lifting the order for specific users in the state. Lifting the order only for a few broadband users and government offices for administrative purposes with an exorbitant rate does not provide a solution to the necessities in times of urgency and cannot be a justification to its proportionality of the ongoing violence and prevailing situation."