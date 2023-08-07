Manipur government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh asserted that Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA)'s exit from the NDA government will not impact the BJP-led Manipur government.

Further, the state minister also claimed that the exit of KPA will have no impact on the state government as it has the majority.

Speaking to the media, Sapam Ranjan Singh said, "As per media reports and documents circulating on social media we have been told that they have withdrawn the support from BJP-led government."

"We've been told that they have withdrawn the support. I think KPA has two MLAs in the Assembly... I don't think it will affect the govt in any way since we have the absolute numbers," the minister added.



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Further, the state health minister also said that the state government has been vocal against separate administration or Union Territory from day one.

It is to be mentioned here that KPA has two MLAs - Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul Assembly Constituency and Chinlunthang from Singngat Assembly Constituency.

On the otherhand, KPA president Tongmang Haokip says, "The situation now has changed because the present government is anti-Kuki people. Even the CM himself has openly denounced the Kukis as a terrorist group, narco-terrorists and outsiders or foreigners and also poppy cultivators and drug smugglers and whatnot... In this situation, we have no way out other than withdrawing our support from the present government..."

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, BJP has 32 MLAs and the party enjoys the support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.

The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from Congress, and six from the JD (U).