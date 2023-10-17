The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a reminder notice to the state, seeking responses on eight pending cases registered with the Commission.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India, has received Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the Government of Manipur in response to its notices in various cases relating to incidents of violence.

It has stated that many steps have been taken relating to the incidents of violence in the State, including reinforcements in law and order machinery and security, setting of relief camps and a peace committee, relaxing curfew, reinstating internet and banking services in a measured manner, announcing ex-gratia for the families of the dead, compensation packages for the injured, rebuilding of damaged houses.

It has also been informed that the Centre has constituted a Commission of enquiry to arrive at the causes of the conflict and that six FIRs have been transferred to the CBI for investigation independently. It has also been noted that a large number of relief camps are operational in the affected areas.



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Considering various aspects, the Commission has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Government of Manipur, calling for ATRs on the following directions within four weeks.

The Commission had registered 18 cases in connection with the incidents of violence in Manipur related to human rights violations during the last few months.

After issuing initial notices calling for reports in all these matters, the Commission on further consideration held that since the nature of the matters was identical, therefore, a common questionnaire was prepared on which the reports were sought from the concerned authority on vide its proceeding dated 30th August 2023 and 12th September 2023.

Out of these, the responses have been received in all except in eight cases. The reminder notices have also been issued for reports in the remaining cases.