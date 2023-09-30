The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Seiminlun Gangte from Churachandpur district in Manipur in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in the State of Manipur.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19, 2023, in New Delhi.

Investigation of RC 24/2023/NIA/DLI by NIA revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.



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And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in North Eastern States of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur.

The said accused has been brought to New Delhi after his arrest and will be produced before the Jurisdictional Court.

Further Investigations in the case are in progress.