The Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation on June 24 via a press note informed that there won’t be any indefinite blockade of National Highway-37 owing to the present situation in Manipur.

Condemning a section of the people for allegedly harassing Rongmei people travelling and plying along NH-37 towards Tamenglong and Longmai districts, the organisation has decided not to go ahead with the highway blockade as 99 per cent of the NH-37 and NRE railways falls under the jurisdiction of Rongmei Naga tribe connecting Jiribam to Imphal, claimed the organisation.

“Therefore in the midst of this crucial hour, at the larger interest of the peoples (after consultation) there is no blockade/there shall be no blockade whatsoever along NH-37 that falls in Tamenglong and Noney districts (Rongmei Tribe Jurisdiction). The Organisation also appeals and cautions all communities to stop harassing Rongmei Peoples travelling and plying along NH-37 towards Tamenglong & Longmei Districts”, stated the press note by Rongmei Organisation.

The organisation has also appealed all efforts to bring peace in the state at the larger interest of the peoples.



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