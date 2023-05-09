The North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) on May 8 appealed to all communities for utmost restraint and urged the administrations to provide safe passage to return to their respective homes.

The NEIPF via a press release appealed the business communities to refrain from artificial price hike of essential commodities, taking advantage of the prevailing situations.

“We draw the attention of the Union Government, particularly the Civil Aviation Ministry to look into the price hike in the Air Fares during these difficult times and urge the Ministry concerned to intervene at this crucial juncture. It is of utmost importance for the Administration to provide security and freedom of movement to people of the region as all are inter dependent socially and economically.

NEIPF has urged upon all the stakeholders of affected areas to rise up to the occasion at this defining moment and fight for peaceful existence and to maintain calm and stress on resolving age-old issues through negotiations.

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