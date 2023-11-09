Joining North East states wide agitation called by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) as a condemnation against the central government for their failure to resolve the Manipur violence to date, the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) staged a sit-in protest today.

The sit-in was organised under the aegis of the North East Students Organisation (NESO) at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai under the Imphal West district.

During the protest, protestors held play-card that read Government of India (GOI)- Your inaction shows your attitude towards the North East, The North East resent the failure of Government of India (GOI), Stop playing Politics over human lives, We demand permanent Peace in Manipur etc.



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Addressing to media at the sidelines of the protest, advisor of NESO Manipur, Sinam Prakash said Prime Minister Narendra Modi not uttering a single word in connection with the violence of Manipur is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. The ongoing crisis has severely affected the state by displacing thousands of population and losing many precious lives.

He also condemned the state government for its failure to trace the whereabouts of two students who had gone missing since November 5.