North East Organisation of Bengaluru on July 28 staged a sit-in protest in solidarity with violence-hit victims and appealed for peace in Manipur.

The organization further condemned all the violence happening in Manipur.

Besides this, the Assam Society of Bengaluru, Naga Student Union, All Arunachal Student Union of Karnataka, Tripura People Foundation, Khasi Student Union Bangalore, Eastern Nagaland Student Union, North East United Forum together held a sit-in protest for the solidarity of the people in Manipur at Freedom Park Bengaluru.



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Leaders also expressed their unhappiness with the lack of intervention of the central Government at the beginning.

The organizations raised their voice to have more visibility of the ongoing Manipur violence so that appropriate actions can be carried out by the government also requested the people in Manipur to stop the violence and bring out peace and harmony.