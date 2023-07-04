On the morning of July 4, an attempt was made by armed miscreants to loot weapons from India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in District Thoubal of Manipur.

According to sources, one amongst those who was part of the mob while attempting to loot weapons was killed by the security forces leaving a few others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, additional columns of Rapid Action Force and Assam Rifles were also mobilised to beef up the strength in the area.



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While mobs had put up roadblocks at multiple locations to prevent the movement of reinforcements, security forces columns were able to push their way through the mobs to reinforce the IRB battalion.

In the process, one Assam Rifles person sustained a bullet injury in the leg while miscreants also torched one vehicle of Assam Rifles.

The situation is under control and being closely monitored to respond to any contingency.