Considering discontinuation of the ongoing two months long conflict is of utmost need in the state, a one-day consultative meeting was held in different places on the theme related to restoration of peace and stability on July 8.

Forum for Restoration of Peace Manipur (FRPM) organised a one-day consultative meeting at Lilong Haoreibi College under Imphal West. The theme of the meeting was “Prevailing situation and for restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.”

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the meeting, the convenor of FRPM, Ashang Kasar said that the present unrest affected all communities inhabited in the state. As such the role of every community is essential to bring peace and tranquillity. Only the state government wouldn’t be possible to address the crisis.

He said that the present unrest can be addressed through dialogue and discussion. They would like to demand the state government to organise a one-day consultative meeting inviting all communities. If the state government fail to do so, they will blame the state government for not taking any initiative to end the unrest.



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While appealing to both Kuki and Meitei communities to end the conflict, he said that the Kuki brother should stop the war and rather raise their demand through democratic means. The violence also affected their own communities. While Meitei brethren should also play a big role and necessary measure to bring peace at the earliest.

They strongly condemned the central government for not sharing a single statement by prime minister Narendra Modi in connection with the present crisis. “It is almost two months that the crisis has been occurring. But Prime Minister remain mum till date which is a very unfortunate and big insult to people of Manipur,” he condemned.

He informed that FRPM comprises various communities such as Imphal valley-based Naga community, Nepali Gorkha and Meitei Pangal to play key roles in peacebuilding. Today’s convention was held with the objective to bring peace by educating people about the present crisis.

Meanwhile, Khwairamband Ima Keithel, Joint Co-ordinating Committee for Peace, Imphal also organised a one-day Women’s Convention on Peace and Normalcy in Manipur.

The convention resolved to carry out a series of peace campaigns by women vendors to stop the war and restore peace, for women vendors to extend their best possible support to civil voluntary organisations.