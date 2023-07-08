Hit by the unrelenting orgy of ethnic violence in Manipur, thousands of people have been receiving no less help in the restive north eastern state.



According to the state's rural women body - Rural Women Upliftment Society (RWUS), the internally displaced persons have been receiving notable care since the eruption of the violence in the hills and valleys alike.



The women body officials claimed to have provided relief to those residing in the 103 (at present) IDP camps across the trouble torn Churachandpur district.

RWUS members providing assistance to the internally displaced people of violence-hit Manipur



According to them, around 13,000 camp inmates have received comprehensive relief package which includes essential items such as food supplies, sanitary products, diapers, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, etc. Thus, around 17 different items are being provided to the displaced families, along with necessary medicines to ensure their well-being.

In addition to the relief package, they organized a 2-day health camp on Monday and Tuesday (July 3-4, 2023) to be attended by over 800 patients from the IDP camps with free consultations and medical assistance.

RWUS members providing assistance to the internally displaced people of violence-hit Manipur

In view of the psychological impact of the conflict on the IDPs, the organization has also taken the initiative to provide trauma counseling. Professional counselors are at work to support and guide those in the need of emotional healing and resilience.



RWUS members providing assistance to the internally displaced people of violence-hit Manipur

The RWUS has pledged to continue its helping hand in the time of escalating violence. It is making an ardent appeal to the various organizations and individuals across the country to help it continue the healing touch to the displaced people.



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