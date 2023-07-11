A total of 10 bunkers were destroyed by a combined team of Manipur Police and Central Security Forces, said an official statement from the state police on July 11.

The statement said that during the last 24 hours, State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts.



''Today, a total of 10 (ten) bunkers were destroyed by the combined team of Manipur Police and Central Security Forces,'' the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that with these 10 bunkers, a total of 67 bunkers have been destroyed by the police and security forces in the state.

Earlier, a few days back, the police destroyed 24 bunkers in Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West districts. Additionally, another 33 bunkers were destroyed in Kangpokpi and Bishnupur Districts.

Commenting on the alleged robbery at Axis Bank Churachanpur, the police claimed that it was not robbery but burglary.

''The bank was closed on May 4, 2023, and it was opened today (July 10) after more than two months. It was found that after breaking the ventilator of the bathroom, some suspects entered the strong room of the bank through the bathroom and made a hole in the wall of the strong room,'' it added.

The police further said that a proper investigation will be conducted after the arrival of the Manager of the bank with the keys to the strong room.

As per the statement, the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mobs during the last 24 hours.

''In the intervening night of Jul 9 and 10, 2023, firing between armed miscreants was reported at Dampi range, Khoijumantabi, Langza, K. Geljang, K. Songnung, Bethel, Apunlok, Kangchup foothills, Koutruk village areas where no casualty was reported,'' the statement read further.

Police said that the firing between suspected armed miscreants also took place in the Singda, Kadangband, and Gelzang areas. Today (10.07.2023) the dead body of one person with bullet injuries was found in the Geljang hill range along with 01 (one) M1 rifle.

About 130 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and Police have detained 397 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

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