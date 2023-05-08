The Assam Rifles, who rescued 38-year-old Esther Hontah, wife of Sanlen Hontah, Asst Prof of DM College, Imphal, assisted her in giving birth to a healthy baby by c-section at the Mantripukhri relief camp.

A press release from PRO (Defence), Kohima & Imphal, HQ IGAR (South), Manipur, and all the refugees present at Mantripukhri relief camp were overjoyed to hear Esther Hontah's screams.

Alos Read: Manipur: Army and Assam Rifles restore peace, rescue civilians in Churachandpur

According to the news announcement, Esther was rescued by the Assam Rifles and taken to the Mantripukhri-based IGAR (South) during the continuing unrest in the area. A team of physicians at the rescue camp successfully delivered the baby through c-section and deemed both mother and kid healthy.

There are already approximately 3000 refugees in the Mantripukhri camp, and everyone is overjoyed and encouraged to hear of the baby's successful delivery.

The mother thanked the physicians and the Assam Rifles for their intricate help and unselfish support during a difficult moment for the family, according to the release.

