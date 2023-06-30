The meeting between chief minister Biren Singh and Govormer Anusuiya Uikey has been deferred to 2:00-3:00 PM today, June 30.

As per sources, Biren Singh will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at around 02:00-03:00 PM and hand over his resignation, however, several ministers and MLAs are persuading the CM not to resign at the moment.

Sources claim that senior ministers like Govindas Konthoujam, L Susindro Meitei, and Sapam Ranjan Singh among others are said to be accompanying the chief minister to the Govoner's house.

Meanwhile, people have gathered in large numbers outside his residence urging the chief minister not to step down.



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It is to be mentioned here that, if the resignation takes place, Biren Singh will suggest dissolution of the assembly and seek Presidential Rule in the state.

Sources at CM's office further reveal that Biren Singh has not been asked by the Central leadership to resign, however, the decision comes after the chief minister was hurt by the protest held by women in Imphal holding dead bodies on June 29.

According to reports, Biren Singh was given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, the chief minister had no other choice rather than to tender his resignation.

Around 130 people have been killed in the clash between Meiteis and the Kukis and several houses have been raised to the ground since May 3.

It is to be mentioned here that, the development comes when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi touring the violence-hit state to take stalk of the situation.