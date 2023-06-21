Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining stoic silence over Manipur violence, a large number of people held a sit in protest on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The protesters shouted slogans and burnt PM Modi’s effigies while boycotting Yoga Day.

The protest was held at Thoubal Mela Ground under Thoubal district on June 21.

While talking to media persons Rizorio Okram one of the protesters said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preaching the message of peace and harmony in the world. But he completely ignored the ongoing unrest of Manipur which is a part of India and that has been continuing for the past 49 days.

Rizorio added, “More than hundred people have been killed, thousands injured while many are still missing. More than five thousand houses have been torched more than fifty thousand people are displaced”.

“However the prime minister has failed to make a single tweet expressing his condolences and not ever mentioned a single word” added Rizorio further.

The protest was organised by an organisation called Thoubal Apunba Lub.

Also read: Manipur violence: Tribal body in America seeks US, UN support; to hold rally at White House

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