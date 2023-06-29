Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to violence-hit state of Manipur, landed in Imphal on June 29. Gandhi will be heading towards Churachandpur and meet the representatives of civil society organisations and victims of the violence, said sources.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state of Manipur is significant as the Congress has been critical of the government for not able to take any concrete action to maintain law and order situation in the state.

As per sources, Gandhi will be visiting relief camps in Churachandpur, Bishnupur and interacting with the victims of violence. The Congress leader will be meeting representatives of civil society organisations of Imphal valley on June 30.

Meanwhile, just ahead of Rahul's visit to the state, fresh incident of firing was reported from Kangpokpi district of Manipur after armed miscreants carrying sophisticated weapons attacked Tangnaum and L Munlai village under Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.

Also read : Manipur violence: Fresh incident of firing reported early morning in state's Kangpokpi district