Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Moirang, from Imphal, this morning, June 30.

As per Congress' State President Keisham Meghachandra, he will visit the relief camps and meet the affected people there. Later, he will return to Imphal and meet 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra says, "..Rahul Gandhi is leaving for Moirang. He will meet all the affected families and visit the relief camps. After that, he will be back in Imphal. At Imphal Hotel he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council's leaders, 10 like-minded political parties & women leaders..."

Later in the day, the Congress leader in a hotel in Imphal (where he is staying), will meet 10 like-minded party leaders and United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members.



Also Read: Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Churachandpur

Earlier on June 29, the Congress leader visited a relief camp housing those affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Despite facing a brief halt of his convoy in Bishnupur on June 29, Gandhi's resolve to visit the relief camps and engage with the displaced individuals remains undeterred.

The clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis have caused significant distress among the local population, resulting in many being displaced from their homes.

Gandhi's visit aims to lend support to those affected and offer his assistance in resolving the escalating tensions.

The clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis have caused significant distress among the local population, resulting in many being displaced from their homes.

Gandhi's visit aims to lend support to those affected and offer his assistance in resolving the escalating tensions.