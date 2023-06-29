Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to violence hit state of Manipur, was stopped by a mob in front of the Bishnupur police station while heading towards Churachandpur on June 29.

As per initial reports, first it was stopped by mob at Utlou under Bishnupur district and later after they freed from that place. After they reach Bishnupur Police Station, the convoy was obstructed by State security forces to move further

The Congress leader who arrived in Manipur today, was heading towards Churachandpur to visit the victims of violence staying in the relief camps. Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the mob.

The visit, scheduled for June 29 and 30, aims to address the escalating crisis and extend support to the communities affected by spiraling violence.

Meanwhile, just ahead of Rahul's visit to the state, fresh incident of firing was reported from Kangpokpi district of Manipur after armed miscreants carrying sophisticated weapons attacked Tangnaum and L Munlai village under Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.





Also read : Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi lands in Imphal, to head towards Churachandpur via road