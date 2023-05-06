As the situation in Manipur improves, the community clash has now reached Delhi, as a group of Kuki students from the Delhi University North Campus area alleged that they were attacked by a gang of Meiteis.

A group of around 30 individuals approached three ladies and a few males who had joined them following a prayer gathering in the Patel Chest neighbourhood, according to the Kuki students. The women were on their way home to their PGs after the prayer gathering when a group of almost 30 individuals stopped them and demanded their identification.

The group then began speaking in Meiteilon, and the pupils knew they were Meitei. The Meiteis also confiscated the students' cell phones.

Also Read: Arunachal government making all efforts to evacuate its citizens stranded in Manipur: state Home Minister

A student told India Today that the group then started assaulting the men who had accompanied the women home and also threatened to rape the women.

According to the student, the attack finally ceased when a police officer patrolling the neighbourhood noticed them.

On Friday, the students attempted to file an FIR at the Maurice Nagar Police Station. The students held a demonstration outside the police station after the officers declined to lodge the FIR.

The event in Delhi followed the violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the Kuki tribe, which erupted on May 3 following a demonstration organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM). For many days, violence has seized the whole state, forcing the federal government to deploy 14 paramilitary units to put the situation under control.