The resumption of normal classes for all schools in violence-hit Manipur has been deferred till July 1 or until further notice, official sources said.

According to the June 16 order of the government, schools were to reopen on June 21.

An official notification reads, "The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 16-06-2023, stands deferred till 01-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier. All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly. This is issued with the approval of the Government."

Also Read: Manipur: Schools to resume in violence-hit state from June 21

Earlier the Manipur government has decided to resume classes in the schools in the state from June 21, said an official statement on June 18.

In this regard, the Directorate of School Education, Manipur, issued an order directing all Zonal Education officers under the Department of school education to take necessary actions.