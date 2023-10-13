RPI (Athawale) national secretary, Maheshwar Thounaojam, asserted that some Kuki politicians from the Kuki community are close relatives of Kuki militants.

Further, acknowledging and appreciating the contribution made by Maheshwar Thounaojam who is the national secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) in connection with the present crisis, women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Market received a rousing welcome to Maheswar today.

During the event held at Khwairamband Ima Market, a brief meeting was held with women vendors and Maheswar. Women vendors had encouraged Maheswar and extended their wishes so that he could sacrifice more for the state to bring peace to the state.



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Maheswar said that any person irrespective of their profession should always prioritise in protection of unity and integrity of the state. The state requires such political leaders who can strongly and clearly express their stands or words with no fear. Instead of just listening and following the instructions of leaders who are above them.

He also said that the people of the state should try to know the real enemy of the state. The present crisis is all about to fight against narco-terrorists which will succeed only when the people of the state stand united.

It is highly condemnable that some of the politicians from the Kuki community are close relatives of some particular Kuki militants. These are some of the founding steps to overpower the state with illegal people and promote narco-terrorism he alleged.

Stating about the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act (MLR and LR Act), he said that it is very unfortunate that Meitei being a citizen of Manipur is not eligible to stay anywhere except in the valley which is less than 10 per cent. Such law is unfair and should fight against it until the rule is amended.