After witnessing a closure for more than three months due to the ethnic clashes, classes from Class 9-12 have restarted from today onwards. The turn up of students was low however most of the teachers were present.

After the state government had issued an order to resume classes for standards IX to XII, most of the schools restarted normal classes today. The reopening of schools after more than three months seems to give a ray of hope to the students’ community.

One of the students of Johnstone Higher Secondary School said, “I feel so happy with the reopening of school almost after three months. Because of this ongoing crisis, it really hit hard in my studies as my focus on studies has been diverted to some extent. My mind has been completely filled with the emotional and shocking news of the death, injury of people. I hope the reopening of schools will help to pacify our emotions as this will give us a space of meeting teachers and friends and back to academics as well. Re-starting our classes gives a sense of bringing normalcy in Manipur.”



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Principal of TG Higher Secondary School, Dr Vinita Elangbam said that around 30 per cent of students had come to attend the classes yet the attendance of teachers is high. The attendance will be gradually increasing in the following days.



As a precautionary measure for the safety of students when any protest or violent crisis during school hours, the school authority decided that students wouldn’t allow going home until and unless the protest or agitation ends, she added.

She also appealed to the people of the state to let students free from any violence and get a proper education. “The present crisis is a grave concern however the life of students also matter. It is more than three students are not getting an education. Other states might have completed half their academic syllabus. See for our students, it is still yet to start properly.”

Principal of Johnstone Higher Secondary School, M Saya Devi said that as many as 35 per cent of students had come to school and a maximum of teachers were present. The reason for having low attendance could be due to lack of communication and shortage of means of transport as many students are from far-flung areas.

However, school authority is sharing information with students through phone calls etc so that a maximum number of students may come to school.

“I feel that students are so happy with the reopening of school. It is clearly visible in their faces,” she expressed while stating that peace may prevail in a state to begin normal and stable life.

Students express that they are so bored remaining at home for such a long time. Shutting down schools really affected their studies and feel like lagging behind from students of other states. The resumption of school will help them to get proper learning and interact with friends and teachers.

It may be mentioned that as per government order, there are currently 1229 schools in Manipur having Class 9-12 run by different managements, however, resumption of schools will not be applicable to 28 schools currently involved in relief measures.

It may be also mentioned that school was already open for classes from 1 to 8 from July 5 onwards.