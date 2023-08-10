Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the security forces deployed in violence-torn Manipur need to be more careful while conducting operations.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences of India, Kiren Rijiju said, "Being part of the northeast MPs forum I have appealed to both the communities to maintain peace...but the differences between these communities are not new, but age-old."

Further Rijiju asserted that the Central forces are now trying to create buffer zones in sensitive areas so that both communities do not clash with each other but claimed that a huge gap has been created in the said time.



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The Union Minister also asked the central forces to be careful while conducting operations in the state of Manipur as chances are always there wherein collateral damages may take place resulting in loss of innocent lives.

"Here in Manipur, the clash is between two communities, so the security forces cannot open fire directly as they are not terrorists.