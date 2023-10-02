Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

The movement of 401 vehicles along NH-37 and 197 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 131 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1724 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.



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Meanwhile, apart from imposing a 15-hour total shutdown from 6 a.m. of October 3 till 9 p.m. on the same day as a mark of commemorating the fifth-month Manipur violence, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district imposed a total shutdown along the National Highway 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) road with effect from 4:00 pm of October 2 in connection with an alleged abduction of Kuki-Zo individuals by armed Meitei miscreants from New Keithelmanbi area on September 30.

According to CoTU Media Cell Coordinator, Ng. Lun Kipgen, on September 30 one Satthang Kipgen (52), son of Kamlun Kipgen of Bijang village in New Keithelmanbi area in Kangpokpi district was abducted by armed miscreants.

He said that the total shutdown has already been imposed along National Highway-37 in connection with the abduction of Satthang Kipgen and it will continue till the concerned authority expedites the release of the abducted man.

According to CoTU Media Cell Coordinator, Ng. Lun Kipgen, on September 30 one Satthang Kipgen (52), son of Kamlun Kipgen of Bijang village in New Keithelmanbi area in Kangpokpi district was abducted by armed miscreants.