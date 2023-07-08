The Manipur state government has downgraded the security for VIPs, MLAs and ministers to utilize them in guarding farmers while doing agricultural activities.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Police Headquarters, IG of Manipur Police, IK Muivah said that security for VIPs, MLAs and ministers has been downgraded to utilize them in guarding farmers while doing agricultural activities.

The state government has taken up measures to continue agricultural activities and these forces will only protection of farmers in doing their daily agricultural work. However, the farmers should contact the superintendent of police of their respective districts before heading out for their work.



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No farmers should go out farming if they don’t have any security cover, he appealed.

He informed that the number of forces to be deployed in planting areas of Imphal West are 822, Imphal East 290, Bishnupur is 236, Thoubal is 147, Kakching is 204, Kangpokpi is 200 and Churachandpur is 300.

Stating about the operation carried out in the last 24 hours, he said that during the last 24 hours state police and central forces conducted massive search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas like Langza area hilltop near Khoijumantabi, eastern and western Chinglangmei Hill range in Churachandpur district, Ukha Tampak, Phuaisanphai, Moirang Turel Mapal ward number 9 and Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district, Sokom Village, Nazareth Village, Keiphom Village, Sahumphai Village, Khunbi Bazar areas in Kangpokpi district. Nothing is being recovered in the operation.