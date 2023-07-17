Hundreds of womenfolk staged protests with the demand to bring peace and stability in the state of Manipur at the earliest through long-term measures without affecting a single inch of territory and the integrity of Manipur.

On July 17, a large number of highly irate womenfolk of Manipur attempted to stage a protest rally from Singjamei Bazaar under Imphal West district towards Chief Minister’s secretariat, Babupara.

However, they were stopped by combined security forces of both state and central forces at Singjamei Chingamathak Traffic junction, which is around 2 Km distance from CM’s secretariat.

As they couldn’t proceed further, their movement continued by staging a sit-in protest in the middle of the road by braving the scorching heat. The protestors shouted various slogans.



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Condemning the act of obstruction of marching towards CM’s secretariat, womenfolk rhetorically questioned the incident of the chief minister's resignation protest that was held some days back in the surrounding premises of the Chief Minister’s secretariat which is a silence zone.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the protest, an agitator said that earlier it was presumed the present conflict is just between states. But it has been realised that violence is between state and external military forces. The matter is also accepted by the governor of Manipur.



She said that the state is still tense which resulted in the loss life many youths and completely affected normal life. They took to the streets to meet the chief minister and discussed how the prevailing situation hit hard to the people of the state. But unfortunately, the forces are disallowing to do so, which is highly condemnable.

“At the time chief minister's resignation, a large number of people were allowed to gather, stormed at CM’s secretariat and shout slogans. The place is a silent zone. But surprisingly, we are not allowed to march at CM’s secretariat or CM’s bungalow. When came out to the street with the intention to talk with the chief minister as the situation is getting severe each day,” she expressed.

Nine mothers who recently lost their husbands and loved ones in Khamenlok said that they came here to submit a memorandum and speak with the Chief Minister. However, the obstruction of the rally at Chinga Mathak by the combined team of Rapid Action Forces and State Police force has put their peace initiatives unaccomplished.

At this, the mothers said they would not move an inch and sit here at Chinga Makhak till the CM comes and meets the mothers. They want some concrete steps from the side of the government to restore peace in Manipur at the earliest.

Every Meitei man and woman are ready to sacrifice their lives to save Manipur from disintegration. And none would think twice to sacrifice their lives, said the mothers.