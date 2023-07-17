The United Naga Council (UNC) has strongly condemned the killing of a Maring Naga woman at Sawombung in Imphal East district on July 15 by armed miscreants.

In a press release issued by the UNC, the apex Manipur Naga body stated that it is shocked and aghast at the report of the cold blooded murder of one, Lucy Marem, aged about 57 and a resident of Beaulahram village, Pallel, Chandel district in the evening of July 15 at Sawombung (Ukhrul road), Imphal East district by armed miscreants.

Condemning the incident, the UNC has called for a 12-hour shutdown beginning 6 am to 6 pm today in all Manipur-Naga areas.

“Since the beginning of this unfortunate conflict between Meiteis and Kukis, the Nagas have maintained that peace must prevail and have lent our might toward this end. Vested interest parties who wish to drag us into this conflict will not be spared and our patience and accommodating acts of the recent past should not be taken as a sign of weakness by all concerned who have provoked us, destroying our properties, torturing and humiliating us during the present conflict at different places and times,” the release said.

UNC Press Release

It further said, “The state government must immediately constitute Judiciary Inquiry Committee and arrest those perpetrators of the crime (Including those Meira Paibis who are complicit in the act of crime). And exemplary punishment should be initiated upon the culprits. Cold blooded killing of Naga sister Lucy Maring must be brought in the limelight of justice befittingly as per the Naga Customary Law,”

Also read : Manipur violence: Woman shot dead by armed miscreants, face disfigured in state’s Imphal East district