One active cadre each of the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA, National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and 2 Over-Ground Workers (OGW) of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested during different search operations, Manipur police said on August 29.

The arrests were made on August 28, 2023.

The police stated that search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.



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The statement added that 6 arms, 5 ammunition, and 2 explosives were recovered during search operations from Imphal-East and Bishnur districts.

Taking to its X handle (Twitter), Manipur police wrote, "Search Operation, Recovery of arms and ammunition and Arrest: Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts and recovered 06(six) arms, 5(five) ammunition and 02 (two) explosives from Imphal-East and Bishnupur districts. On 28.08.2023, Manipur Police arrested 01 (one) active cadre of RPF/PLA, 01(one) active cadre of NSCN(IM) and 02(two) OGW of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman)."