Manipur police commandos, sent as reinforcements to Moreh after a cop was shot dead, ambushed by suspected insurgents.

As per sources, three escort personnel of an IGP of Manipur Police sustained bullet injuries at Tengnoupal District while proceeding towards Moreh for reinforcement. They have been evacuated safely to Imphal for medical treatment.

This comes after the state cabinet issued directives to launch a joint operation in Moreh and its neighbouring regions with the objective of capturing those responsible for the killing of Chingtham Anand Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Chingtham Anand Kumar, MPS, hailing from Haobam Marak Chingtham Leikai, Imphal, was killed while overseeing the ground cleaning for a helipad construction project at the Eastern Shine School.



The unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants during his duty led to his death. The Cabinet expressed its deepest condemnation of this cowardly act.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Security forces launch joint operation in Moreh after SDPO murder, cabinet approves compensation

To honour the service of Chingtham Anand Kumar, the Cabinet approved an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, recognizing his special duty in a particularly sensitive area. Furthermore, the government pledged to provide suitable employment to the bereaved family of the martyr.

The Cabinet has issued directives to launch a joint operation in Moreh and its neighbouring regions with the objective of capturing those responsible for this heinous crime. Additional state forces have been deployed from Imphal to intensify the efforts, and these operations are already underway.