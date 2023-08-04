Joint security forces in Manipur conducted an operation in the Koutruk hill range and destroyed as many as seven illegal bunkers.

Further, a total of 129 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 1047 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Destruction of illegal bunkers:



Security Forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the State. Joint security forces conducted operation in Koutruk hill range and destroyed 07 (seven) illegal bunkers. pic.twitter.com/Zbc1aA6P08 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) August 4, 2023

As many as 21 people including a journalist were injured in clashes that broke out in the Phougakchao area under the Bishnupur district after central security forces including the rapid action force personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors that had gathered in the area on August 3.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Fresh violence erupts in Bishnupur district, 21 people reportedly injured in clashes

The situation turned tense after the Kuki Civil Society Organisations had planned to bury 35 dead bodies at sericulture farmland situated at Torbung Bangla when a large number of people from various places of the valley region thronged at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district.

The irate mob tried to cross Phougakchao Ikhai and proceed towards Kamvai however due to the heavy deployment of security forces, the protesters could not move ahead.