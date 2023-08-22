Security forces in Manipur recovered 7 arms, and eighty-one ammunition in the last 24 hours in search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts.

A total of 129 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 1369 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.



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On the other hand, six persons have been arrested by Manipur Police in arson cases.

It is to be mentioned here that on the intervening night of 20.08.2023 and 21.08.2023, unknown miscreants set on fire four abandoned houses, one kuccha hut and one community Hall at Langol, Imphal West District.

District Police and fire service rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.