Combined teams of state and central forces carried out search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts and recovered several firearms and rounds of ammunition.

In the last 24 hours, the situation in the state remains to be tense with sporadic incidents of firing, arson and congregation of protestors, said police on August 8.

Meanwhile, during a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal-West districts by security forces- five single Bore Rifles, four country-made improvised bomb launchers, thirty-six bore rounds, one walkie-talkie with charger and eight mobile phones were recovered on August 8.



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On the other hand, firing by miscreants and burning of a few houses were also reported from adjoining areas of Thuinungei Mathak, Phubala and Pangjang areas, states the release from Manipur police on August 8.

Manipur Police has also registered an FIR against Assam Rifles for allegedly blocking their vehicle and obstructing them from discharging their duties after an altercation between the two groups last week.

The FIR was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in the Bishnupur district.

The police in its FIR claimed that they were stopped by the 9th Assam Rifles when they proceeding Pholjang Road along Kwakta as a follow-up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants.