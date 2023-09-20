As the state of Manipur is limping back to normalcy, an old video of an arson attack has again resurfaced on social media.

The Manipur police stated that an old video of an old video of an arson case happening on 3rd May, 2023 is falsely narrated as a clash between Sora Muslim community and Meitie community in Thoubal district occuring last night (i.e. 19/09/2023) resulting in the Meitei community setting fire of Muslim residences. This is false and wrong information. Public are requested to desist from publishing/uploading/sharing any such fake/false news during this sensitive time.

An old video of an arson case happening on 3rd May, 2023 is falsely narrated as a clash between Sora Muslim community and Meitie community in Thoubal district occuring last night (i.e. 19/09/2023) resulting in the Meitei community setting fire of Muslim residences. This is false… pic.twitter.com/hZoRIWaduV — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 20, 2023

Also Read: Manipur: Sophisticated arms including carbine machines recovered from miscreants impersonating as security personnel

Further, the police have also asked the public to desist from publishing/uploading/sharing any such fake/false news during this sensitive time.

Manipur police via a press note on September 19 briefed about the arms and ammunition recovered from 5 armed miscreants who were apprehended following a search operation by Manipur police on September 16.

The Manipur police have been conducting further extensive and combing operations both in the Valley & Hill Districts to apprehend the armed miscreants who are actively involved in the present crisis between the communities.