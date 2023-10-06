A day after the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills lifted its more than a month-long Economic Blockade, the Senapati District Students' Association, or the SDSA imposed another Economic Blockade in the state in connection with the unceasing ban on the Internet from 6:00 p.m. of October 5.

Earlier, the ban on the internet, after close to five months since May 3, 2023, was lifted on September 23, but, the Government of Manipur reimposed an internet shutdown on September 26 for the next five days till October 1, after thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets to protest over the death of two Meitei teenagers.

On October 1, the Government again extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services within the state for five more days till October 6, 2023.



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Disappointed and dismayed over the extension of the internet ban, the SDSA had served a 24-hour ultimatum to lift the suspension of mobile internet services in the Senapati District where there is no issue with law and order and remains a peace zone.

The student body had warned that if the Government failed to meet the ultimatum within the stipulated timeframe, they would be compelled to impose an "Indefinite Economic Blockade" along the National Highway-2 from 6:00 p.m. of October 5.

It stated that the suspension of mobile internet services has badly affected the livelihoods, education, and communication of the residents of Senapati District.

It also stated that access to the internet is not just a privilege but a fundamental right that every citizen should enjoy without interruption.

"The continuous imposition of ban on mobile internet services across the entire state, even when issues are confined to specific areas, is not only unjustifiable but also infringes upon our basic rights as citizens of a free state", stated SDSA.

The student body conveyed its sincere hope that the government would take prompt action to reinstate mobile internet services in the Senapati District, ensuring that the rights and aspirations of the people are respected and upheld.

It also conveyed that the suspension of mobile internet services is not imposed indiscriminately all over the state for any isolated cases of law and order situations.

However, with no response from the State Government till the expiry of the ultimatum, the SDSA left with no other option of a democratic means of agitation to make their voice heard, decided to go ahead with the proposed indefinite economic blockade.

Consequently, the Indefinite Economic Blockade began at 6:00 p.m. on October 5 along the National Highway -2 and the lifeline of the state wore back its deserted look.

The SDSA appealed to the general public and all concerned to cooperate and support their agitation considering it as the welfare of the general public.

It then warned that any group or individual caught taking advantage of the situation in the name of the SDSA office or any other CSOs would be sternly dealt with.