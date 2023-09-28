A photo posted on Facebook of a shopkeeper in the Imphal Valley has been doing rounds on social media.

The shopkeeper of a stationary shop has allegedly asked security personnel including their relatives to stay away from the shop.

The poster reads, "No customers allowed who are AR (Assam Rifles), RAF (Rapid Action Force), Assam Regiment, India Army including their relation."

It is to be mentioned here that the poster has been placed on the counter of a stationary shop.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Curfew relaxed in Imphal from 5 am to 11 am on September 29

This comes after at least 40 students were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on September 26 as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who went missing in July.

The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media on September 25.

The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat here, police said.

The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals.