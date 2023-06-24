The Manipur Police, on June 24, said that the situation in the violence-prone state is tense but under control despite some sporadic incidents have been reported in some districts.

In an official statement, the police claimed that in most districts the situation is normal.

''District security coordination committee meeting is held at the districts regularly, patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations are conducted in vulnerable areas with special emphasis on fringe areas of both hill and valley districts,'' the statement read.

It further said that on June 23, a search operation was conducted by a joint team of Kangpokpl District Police and Central Forces at four locations in Kangpokpi District during which 4 bunkers were destroyed.

''Another 6 bunkers have been occupied by security forces. Today (24.06.2023) combined team of District Police Imphal-West and Central Forces with Executive Magistrates conducted a search operation at 02 (two) locations in Imphal West District,'' it added.

The statement further said that the movement of essential items along NH-37 is ensured with strict security measures, adding, ''Curfew was relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts, Pherzawl and Jiriban districts; 08 to 10 hours in Tengnoupal, Churchandpur and Kangpokpi districts. There is no curfew. In the remaining 06 Hill Districts''.

The Manipur police said that on June 23 at around 2035 hrs, one warehouse at Kangla Sangomshang, Imphal-East under Heingang PS was set on fire by a mob.

''Imphal East District Police dispersed the mob and the fire service controlled the fire. Incidents of arson also took place at two other locations in Imphal East District. State Police and Central Forces controlled the situation and dispersed the mob by using a large number of tear gas/ smoke shells,'' police added.

Giving details over the recovery of arms in Manipur, the police claimed that during the last 24 hours, 5 arms have been recovered from Imphal East districts.

''A total of 1100 arms, 13,702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date,'' it added.

Police further appealed to people to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state, to clarify any rumour by dialling rumour free number - 9233522822 of the Central Control room, and also to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.

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