In the aftermath of the shocking video that surfaced on July 19, exposing the horrifying assault and naked parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur, police have achieved another breakthrough in the investigation.

As per Manipur police, another accused was arrested on July 22.

Altogether six persons including five main accused and one juvenile have been arrested with regard to the naked parade case which occurred on May 4, 2023.

Also Read: Manipur unrest: Fresh violence erupts in Imphal after women protesters block roads, burn tyres; tear gas shells fired

*6 (six) including 1 (one) Juvenile Arrested/Apprehended:*



As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether 06 (six) persons including 05 (five) main accused and



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 22, 2023

The State Police is making an all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

Meanwhile, a total of 125 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, wherein police have detained 396 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.